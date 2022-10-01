  • Home
CBSE Extends Last Date To Submit Class 9, 11 Registration Data For 2022-23 Session

The last date to upload CBSE Class 9, 11 registration data on the board’s website is October 15, 2022, without the payment of late fee.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 1, 2022 1:41 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline to submit registration data for Class 9 and Class 11 students. The last date to upload CBSE Class 9, 11 registration data on the board’s website is October 15, 2022, without the payment of late fee. CBSE has decided to extend the last date of uploading registration date for the 2022-23 academic session after considering the representations received from schools.

Schools affiliated with CBSE can register their students of Classes 9 and 11 at cbse.nic.in. Schools will be required to check the data like students’ name, parents’ name, date of birth and others submitted by the students carefully as once the data is uploaded on the CBSE registration portal, it cannot be changed, a CBSE statement said earlier.

Indian students of Class 9 will be required to pay registration fees of Rs 300, while students abroad will have to pay Rs 500. The registration fee for Class 11th students is Rs 300 for Indian students and Rs 600 for students from abroad. Candidates will also be allowed to register with the payment of late fee between October 16 and 30.

Training fee and Sports fee will also be required to be submitted along with the CBSE registration fee. It is Rs 10,000 for both the classes. Visually impaired students are exempted from the payment of the CBSE registration fee.

