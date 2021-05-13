CBSE Extends Last Date To Register For Innovation Ambassador Programme

AICTE, Education Ministry's Innovation Cell will train CBSE teachers in this programme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to register for its ‘Innovation Ambassador Online Training Program’. Schools can register up to May 17. Earlier, the last date was May 10. The deadline has been extended in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“In view of the current pandemic situation and the requests received from many schools, the Competent Authority has agreed to extend the last date for registering the teachers for the online ‘Innovation Ambassador Program’,” the official notification reads.

CBSE has announced the training programme to strengthen the mentoring capacity of teachers for nurturing innovative ideas from students. The Education Ministry’s Innovation Cell and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will train CBSE teachers in this programme.

The CBSE, with this programme, aims to train 50,000 teachers as ‘Innovation Ambassadors’. Two or three teachers will be shortlisted from each school. The board has asked schools to nominate four or five teachers.

“Selection of teachers will be done on the basis of their credentials and only the selected teachers will be informed about their batch, date, and timing of training through email in advance (on the email id of the school SPOC provided at the time of registration),” the CBSE has earlier said.

Teachers will be trained in four modules – design thinking and innovation, idea generation and ideal hand-holding, intellectual property rights, product/prototype development.

The trained teachers, who will be called ‘Innovation Ambassadors’, will help in creating innovation culture in their schools, mentor other teachers, students, and provide support to other schools as resource persons, the CBSE had said in its earlier notification.

They will also act as evaluators for national-level idea competitions, and as mentors for the national level programme on innovation and related activities, the board added.