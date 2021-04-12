CBSE Extends Last Date For Updating Teacher’s Data On School Information System OASIS

CBSE has asked schools to update the names of all the teachers by April 1

CBSE board exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to upload teachers’ data on the Online Affiliated Schools Information System (OASIS). Schools can update the names of all the teachers by April 16. In the previous notice, CBSE warned schools against the low availability of teachers for the assessment of students who will appear in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams and for evaluation of practicals.

CBSE on April 3 said in the 2021-22 academic session, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), meant for higher classes (Classes 9 to 12) have been assigned lower classes, which have resulted in low availability of teachers for practical exams and evaluation. The board said the matter will be viewed seriously and schools must update their teachers’ names on the OASIS.

Action will be taken against schools that fail to update data on the OASIS portal. A personal penalty of Rs 50,000 will be imposed on the principal of such schools, CBSE had said.

CBSE Board exam results for such schools will not be declared, it added.

CBSE had also asked schools to conduct practical exams by examiners appointed for them. If a school conducts practical exams by an examiner not appointed by the board, the exams will be cancelled and held again under CBSE’s supervision.

CBSE had allowed schools to start practical exams for Classes 10 and 12 from March 1. The exams can continue till June 11. For COVID-affected students, schools can decide to conduct practical exams later, but before June 11.