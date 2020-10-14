CBSE Extends Last Date For Payment Of Exam Fees

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for the payment of board examination fees. Students will now be able to register for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams till October 31. Earlier the last date to register for the 2021 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams was October 15. The board will also open a registration window to allow the students to register for the Class 10 board exams and Class 12 board exams with an additional late fee between November 1 and November 7.

CBSE has decided to extend the deadline for registration of Class 10 and Class 12 board exam students considering the problems faced by the schools and parents.

|| Read More School Students Struggling To Pay CBSE Board Exam Fees ||

The board took to Twitter to announce this extension of deadline. It said: “Looking into the problems faced by schools and parents,the last date for submission of LOC for classes X and XII for 2021 exams without late fee has been extended from 15.10.20 to 31.10.20 and with late fee from 1.11.20 to 7.11.20.”

#cbseforstudents #cbse #cbseexams looking into the problems faced by schools and parents,the last date for submission of LOC for classes X&XII for 2021 exams without late fee has been extended from 15.10.20 to 31.10.20 and with late fee from 1.11.20 to 7.11.20 . — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) October 14, 2020

The Delhi Government, earlier, as well wrote to CBSE requesting an extension of the deadline for payment of examination fees for the 2021 board exams. "The CBSE was requested last month for waiving off the entire examination fee, as a one time measure, for the students of classes 10 and 12 studying in government-run and aided schools. In reply to the request, the board had shown its inability to waive off the examination fee," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to CBSE.