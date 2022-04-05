CBSE Extends Dispute Redressal Mechanism Registration Deadline Till April 20

CBSE extends the deadline of Dispute Redressal Mechanism registration

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has extended the deadline for Dispute Redressal Mechanism registration for term 1 examination till Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The schools can apply for Dispute Redressal Mechanism for both Classes 10 and 12 within the due date. To get the official notice and other details, schools can visit the CBSE official website- cbse.nic.in.

Previously, the last day to apply for Dispute Redressal Mechanism for CBSE Class 10 was March 26, 2022 and for CBSE Class 12 was March 31, 2022. However, some schools had missed the chance to register themselves for term 1 examination disputes and urged the board to extend the dates.

