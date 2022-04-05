  • Home
CBSE Extends Dispute Redressal Mechanism Registration Deadline Till April 20

The schools can apply for Dispute Redressal Mechanism for both Classes 10 and 12 within the due date. To get the official notice and other details, schools can visit the CBSE official website- cbse.nic.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 5, 2022 3:16 pm IST

CBSE extends the deadline of Dispute Redressal Mechanism registration

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has extended the deadline for Dispute Redressal Mechanism registration for term 1 examination till Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The schools can apply for Dispute Redressal Mechanism for both Classes 10 and 12 within the due date. To get the official notice and other details, schools can visit the CBSE official website- cbse.nic.in.

Previously, the last day to apply for Dispute Redressal Mechanism for CBSE Class 10 was March 26, 2022 and for CBSE Class 12 was March 31, 2022. However, some schools had missed the chance to register themselves for term 1 examination disputes and urged the board to extend the dates.

CBSE Dispute Redressal Mechanism Registration: Important Details To Note

  1. If any student wishes to raise any dispute regarding the performance on term 1, he/she may inform their respective school in writing.
  2. The request will be processed by the school. If the dispute will not be able to resolve at the level of the school, the outcome will be communicated by the school to the student concerned in writing.
  3. If CBSE has to resolve the dispute, a report combining all the disputes received by the schools may be uploaded in one go on the school request submission for resolution in the link available on the official notice.
  4. The schools have to upload the complete details of disputes on the above link if any school missed uploading their request.
  5. Schools that have communicated to CBSE through email or visiting the headquarters or regional office are also requested to upload their dispute on the portal within the given date.
  6. No request sent by the schools or any email id or any other platform will not be considered by the Central Board of Secondary Education.
