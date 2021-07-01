CBSE Extends Deadline To Register For School Affiliation

CBSE schools can apply under various categories of the SARS portal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has again extended the timeline for affiliation applications under various categories under the School Affiliation Re-engineered Automation System (SARS), for the session 2022-23. Timelines for upgradation, new registration and extension of affiliation have been extended to July 31, keeping in view the current situation of COVID-19, the CBSE said.

“The Competent Authority of the board after due consideration and reviewing the current COVID-19 situation has further extended the window period of online application for fresh affiliation, up-gradation of affiliation and extension of affiliation till 31.07.2021 for the session 2022-23 without any late fees,” it said.

Revised Timelines For CBSE Affiliation For Schools For 2022-23

CBSE’s new affiliation system SARS came into effect on March 1. The system has been restructured as per various recommendations for systemic reforms laid down in the new National Education Policy (NEP), the CBSE had said.

"The board is restructuring the affiliation system and process as per recommendations of education reforms in the NEP. Although the CBSE affiliation system has been online since 2006, the restructured system will be completely digital and based on data analytics with least human intervention," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said in January, 2021.

Currently, the CBSE has over 24,000 schools affiliated to it across the country and abroad, with over 2 crore students and more than 10 lakh teachers.