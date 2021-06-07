CBSE Allows Schools To Hold Internal Exams Online, Upload Marks By June 28

CBSE changes mode of school-based assessment

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has changed the mode of school-based assessment for the academic year 2022-21. Considering some schools were not able to conduct the practical or internal assessment exams in view of the pandemic, the board has allowed the schools to hold them online and upload the marks by June 28.

CBSE has provided the list of subjects in which the internal and practical exams are to be held. The board has also provided the breakup of marks for the theory and practical, project or internal assessment and duration of examinations. For holding practical exams where external examiners are appointed by CBSE, the external examiner will decide the date of examination in consultation with internal examiners and take Viva Voce through online mode.

CBSE Class 12 Internal Assessment

The board has also directed the schools to announce the dates of online internal exams in advance and on the date of exam share the link of the online meet with the students and the external examiners.

“In subjects where external examiner has not been appointed, the concerned school teacher of the subject will conduct the internal assessment based on the instructions given in Curriculum in an online mode and upload the marks awarded at the link provided by the Board,” the CBSE statement issued in this regard said.

Internal Examiners, the CBSE statement said, will take an on-screen photograph of each student during viva voce and for school records. This photograph should have the picture of Internal Examiner, External Examiner and the student or recording of entire session could be kept.

“While uploading marks, it must be ensured that correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks once uploaded will be allowed subsequently. Both the Examiners should keep in mind that the marks allotted should not bunch towards the maximum marks which is highly unlikely in view of diverse levels of students,” CBSE said.

“The policy for conduct of Practical/Project/Internal Assessment component for Private Candidates registered for 2021 Class XII exams will be declared soon,” it added.