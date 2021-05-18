Schools can now upload CBSE Class 10 marks till June 30

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for the schools to upload Class 10 marks. Now CBSE and affiliated schools will be able to upload the marks till June 30. Also the board has extended the dates to submit the internal assessment marks of the cancelled Class 10 board exams till June 30. This comes in response to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases and considering the health and safety of the teachers.

While announcing the revised schedule for tabulation of CBSE Class 10 board exam marks, CBSE said: “CBSE accords highest priority to the safety and health of the teachers...Keeping in view the situation of the pandemic, lockdown in states and safety of teachers and other staff members of the affiliated schools, CBSE has decided to extend the dates.”

Earlier, CBSE had said that the marks for Class 10 students will have to be submitted by schools by June 11 and the result will be declared by June 20.

The Delhi Government had earlier this month urged the CBSE to review the timeline for compiling Class 10 board exam results since many of its teachers are involved in COVID-19 duties and schools are being used as vaccination centres. In a letter to the CBSE, the government also cited the high positivity rate, the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital and the lockdown imposed in the city.

CBSE on May 10 has also opened the ‘e Pareeksha’ portal for uploading the marks of Class 10 students. Schools will upload the marks of the cancelled Class 10 CBSE students as per the alternative assessment scheme released on May 1.

CBSE had earlier announced that Class 10 students will be evaluated out of a total 100 marks for each subject. While 20 marks will be from internal assessment, 80 will be calculated from different exams conducted throughout the year. Once a school uploads students’ data, it will not be allowed to edit or modify it and therefore, the board has asked schools to be careful during the process.