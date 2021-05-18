  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Extends Deadline For Schools To Submit Class 10 Marks

CBSE Extends Deadline For Schools To Submit Class 10 Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for the schools to upload Class 10 marks. Now CBSE and affiliated schools will be able to upload the marks till June 30

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 18, 2021 2:18 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Follow CBSE Notification For Tabulation Of Marks: Delhi Government To Schools
CBSE Opens Portal To Upload Class 10 Students’ Marks
CBSE Board Exam 2021: Major Decisions On Final Exams, Promotion, Assessment Policy
CBSE Class 11 Admission Criteria: Important Points To Know
CBSE Class 11 Admission: Maths-Standard Paper Rule Not Mandatory This Year
CBSE Board Exam 2021: Ten Points On Class 10 Marking Scheme, Result Date
CBSE Extends Deadline For Schools To Submit Class 10 Marks
Schools can now upload CBSE Class 10 marks till June 30
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for the schools to upload Class 10 marks. Now CBSE and affiliated schools will be able to upload the marks till June 30. Also the board has extended the dates to submit the internal assessment marks of the cancelled Class 10 board exams till June 30. This comes in response to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases and considering the health and safety of the teachers.

UPDATE: AAKASH iACST - Get Instant Scholarship up to 90% CLICK here

While announcing the revised schedule for tabulation of CBSE Class 10 board exam marks, CBSE said: “CBSE accords highest priority to the safety and health of the teachers...Keeping in view the situation of the pandemic, lockdown in states and safety of teachers and other staff members of the affiliated schools, CBSE has decided to extend the dates.”

Earlier, CBSE had said that the marks for Class 10 students will have to be submitted by schools by June 11 and the result will be declared by June 20.

The Delhi Government had earlier this month urged the CBSE to review the timeline for compiling Class 10 board exam results since many of its teachers are involved in COVID-19 duties and schools are being used as vaccination centres. In a letter to the CBSE, the government also cited the high positivity rate, the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital and the lockdown imposed in the city.

CBSE on May 10 has also opened the ‘e Pareeksha’ portal for uploading the marks of Class 10 students. Schools will upload the marks of the cancelled Class 10 CBSE students as per the alternative assessment scheme released on May 1.

CBSE had earlier announced that Class 10 students will be evaluated out of a total 100 marks for each subject. While 20 marks will be from internal assessment, 80 will be calculated from different exams conducted throughout the year. Once a school uploads students’ data, it will not be allowed to edit or modify it and therefore, the board has asked schools to be careful during the process.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Board Exam 2021 CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Google Rolls Out News Showcase In India; To Train 50,000 Scribes, Students On Digital Skills
Google Rolls Out News Showcase In India; To Train 50,000 Scribes, Students On Digital Skills
Will NTA Postpone NEET 2021 This Year as Well?
Will NTA Postpone NEET 2021 This Year as Well?
Jharkhand Clears Proposal To Allocate Rs 700 Crore For Teachers, Non-Teaching Staff Salary
Jharkhand Clears Proposal To Allocate Rs 700 Crore For Teachers, Non-Teaching Staff Salary
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: Highlights, Major Announcements, Latest Updates
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: Highlights, Major Announcements, Latest Updates
Maharashtra SSC Result: What Board Answered High Court About ‘Evaluation Criteria’
Maharashtra SSC Result: What Board Answered High Court About ‘Evaluation Criteria’
.......................... Advertisement ..........................