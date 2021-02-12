CBSE Extends Classes 10, 12 Application Submission Deadline For Private Candidates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline to apply for Classes 10 and 12 board exams by private candidates. All those candidates who have not yet filled the examination form can do so online on CBSE’s website: cbse.gov.in. The link to fill the form will be available from February 22 to February 25 up to 5 pm, as per the official notice by CBSE. Earlier the registration process was to end on February 22.

“As per the request received from several candidates of previous years that they were unable to fill their examination form as private candidates for examination 2021, for Classes 10 and 12, CBSE has decided to extend the last opportunity to these candidates to fill their form only online by going to the link on CBSE’s website,” CBSE said.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examination will be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021. The practical examinations and activities like the project and internal assessments will be conducted from March 1 to June 11.

Candidates are advised to follow these instructions while filling the form:

·Candidates should be ready with all the required information for filling the examination form.

·The application form is to be submitted in an online mode. No hard copy is to be sent to the CBSE.

·Candidates will be required to pay a late fee as applicable.

·No further extension will be given for filling the examination form.

·For candidates of examination 2020, old practical marks will be taken while computing the results. In case of the candidates who took examination prior to 2020, ‘Prorata marks; will be awarded while computing the results.

·Choose examination centre city carefully as no further changes will be allowed.