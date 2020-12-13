Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020 Application Deadline Extended

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020 application deadline has been extended. Fresh candidates will be able to apply up to December 21, 2020. Last date for renewal of applications for fresh candidates is December 21 and the last date to submit hard copy of application form is January 8, 2020. Earlier, the application deadline for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020 was December 10, 2020.

Candidates can apply online at cbse.nic.in.

Girl students who have passed Class 10 board exams in 2020 from CBSE affiliated schools are eligible for this scholarship scheme.

Single girl students, who secured at least 60% marks in their CBSE Class 10 board exams and are studying Classes 11 and 12 CBSE affiliated schools and whose tuition fee is not more than Rs 1,500 per month during an academic year are eligible to apply.

The single girl child scholarship will be awarded to Indian nationals only.

Other details and eligibility conditions alongwith the application form are available on board’s website.

“The scheme is aimed to recognize the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and to provide encouragement to meritorious students,” CBSE said in a statement.

Apply here for single girl child scholarship 2020

Apply here for renewal

How To Apply

Candidates will have to login using their 10 roll number and date of birth:

Go to cbse.nic.in

Under the notification section, click on ‘SINGLE GIRL CHILD SCHOLARSHIP X-2020 REG’ dated November 13

Click on the application link

A new tab will open. Select the type of application -- fresh or renewal

Read the instructions carefully. Now click on SGC-X fresh application or renewal

Fill the application form, upload documents and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)