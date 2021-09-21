CBSE To Exempt Examination Fee For Students Who Lost Parents To COVID-19

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to exempt examination fee or registration fee for the students who have lost both parents due to COVID-19. “The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the country adversely and keeping in view of its impact on students, CBSE, as a special measure for Academic Session 2021-22, has decided that neither the examination fees nor the registration fees will be charged by the Board from the student(s) who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian/adoptive parents due to COVID-19 pandemic,” read the official notice.

“Therefore, the schools, while submitting the LOC, will provide the details of these students after verifying the genuineness,” it added.

CBSE commenced the process for submission of the list of candidates (LOC) for Class 10 and Class 12 board exam candidates on September 17. Schools can submit LOC of students for 2022 board exams, which will be held in two terms, through the e-Pariksha portal at cbse.gov.in.

The process will continue till September 30 without late fees and thereafter, till October 9 with late fees.

The fee is Rs 1,500 per student for 5 subjects for Indian schools and Rs 10,000 for foreign schools.

With a late fee of Rs 2,000, the LOC can be submitted up to October 9.

CBSE is set to conduct the Term 1 exams in November- December 2021. The board has released the revised syllabus and issued sample papers for the students of Classes 10 and 12.

This year, in a first, the CBSE will hold exams in two terms for the 2021-22 batch of Classes 10 and 12 students.

While Term 1 will be held between November and December 2021, Term 2 will be conducted between March and April 2022.