  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Exams: 'Will Get Marks On Wrong Answers', NCPCR Urges Delhi Govt To Take Actions Against Official

CBSE Exams: 'Will Get Marks On Wrong Answers', NCPCR Urges Delhi Govt To Take Actions Against Official

CBSE Term 1 Exams 2021: The Education Department official was seen saying that they have spoken to CBSE and teachers to award marks to students as long as they write anything in the answer sheet and told children to not leave any blank space in the answer sheet.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 4, 2021 5:40 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 12 English Paper Answer Key Released LIVE: Check Paper Analysis By Students, Teachers
CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Paper Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Exam Pattern
CBSE Class 12 English Analysis, Answer Key 2021: 'Paper Was Thought Provoking, Critical'; Check Reactions
CBSE Class 12 2021 Maths Exam On December 6; Check Syllabus, Sample Paper
CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2021 Today: Covid-19, Follow This Important Exam Centre Guidelines
Shashi Tharoor on CBSE Class 12 'Gujarat Violence' Question: 'Any Sentient Indian Knows The Answer'
CBSE Exams: 'Will Get Marks On Wrong Answers', NCPCR Urges Delhi Govt To Take Actions Against Official
CBSE Exams 2021
Image credit: Twitter
New Delhi:

CBSE Term 1 Exams 2021: On the basis of a complaint received regarding a video where former Delhi government’s Director of Education found to ask students appeared for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE 12 exams) in February to write anything in the answer sheets, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote a letter to the Delhi government to view the matter without delay and take strong actions against the official. "Kindly provide your comments along with action taken/initiated in the matter to the Commission within 5 days of receipt of this letter," it mentioned.

Recommended: CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips 2021. Click Here
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

In the video, the former Education Director Udit Prakash Rai was seen saying that they have spoken to CBSE and teachers to award marks to students as long as they write anything in the answer sheet and told children to not leave any blank space in the answer sheet. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in its letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, Delhi government mentioned that the commission has inquires into complaints and takes suo-moto cognizance in relation to deprivation and violation of child rights.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Udit Prakash Rai is a 2007 batch IAS officer.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 10 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022: Best Books For Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics
JEE Main 2022: Best Books For Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics
CBSE Class 10 Maths Analysis, Answer Key Release Live: 'Paper Difficult, Lengthy', Check Teachers' Reactions
Live | CBSE Class 10 Maths Analysis, Answer Key Release Live: 'Paper Difficult, Lengthy', Check Teachers' Reactions
Panel Recommends Common Entrance Test For Delhi University UG Admission
Panel Recommends Common Entrance Test For Delhi University UG Admission
No Appointments Till Formation Of Governing Bodies: Delhi Government To 28 DU Colleges
No Appointments Till Formation Of Governing Bodies: Delhi Government To 28 DU Colleges
NEET Counselling 2021 Live: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
Live | NEET Counselling 2021 Live: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................