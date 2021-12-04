Image credit: Twitter CBSE Exams 2021

CBSE Term 1 Exams 2021: On the basis of a complaint received regarding a video where former Delhi government’s Director of Education found to ask students appeared for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE 12 exams) in February to write anything in the answer sheets, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote a letter to the Delhi government to view the matter without delay and take strong actions against the official. "Kindly provide your comments along with action taken/initiated in the matter to the Commission within 5 days of receipt of this letter," it mentioned.

Recommended: CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips 2021. Click Here

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Meet @Ceo_djb in his earlier Avatar as Education Director of @ArvindKejriwal Govt -man responsible for bringing that much famed education revolution - here is the mantra for success - CC @KanoongoPriyank ji

Tweet video @HarishKhuranna ji pic.twitter.com/WyNFZVpLYb — Alok Bhatt (@alok_bhatt) December 4, 2021

In the video, the former Education Director Udit Prakash Rai was seen saying that they have spoken to CBSE and teachers to award marks to students as long as they write anything in the answer sheet and told children to not leave any blank space in the answer sheet. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in its letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, Delhi government mentioned that the commission has inquires into complaints and takes suo-moto cognizance in relation to deprivation and violation of child rights.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Udit Prakash Rai is a 2007 batch IAS officer.