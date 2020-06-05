Pending CBSE Class 12 Exams: Students Who Need Scribes Can Skip

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will allow students with disabilities who need scribes to write their exams to skip the remaining exams, a board official told the Press Trust of India. The remaining CBSE Class 12 exams are scheduled to be held from July 1 to 15 and CBSE Class 10 exams are pending only for a section of students in north east Delhi and will be held in July as well. The CBSE will devise an “alternative assessment scheme” for students with disabilities who do not appear for the exams. The board’s decision was prompted by the social distancing norms in place to control the spread of coronavirus.

"In case children with special needs availing the facility of scribe do not wish to appear in the forthcoming examination because of noncompliance of social distancing norms, the students can inform their respective schools and their result will be declared as per the assessment scheme to be decided by the board," a senior board official told PTI.

CBSE grants several exemptions to children with disabilities in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

CBSE Class 12 Exams

The notification issued by the board on June 2 said: "In case children with special needs availing the facility of scribe do not wish to appear in the forthcoming examination because of noncompliance of social distancing norms, their result will be declared as per the assessment scheme to be decided by the board."

"In addition to extra time, scribe or reader, computer or laptop (without internet), from this year we had also allowed use of basic calculators for candidates registered under CWSN (children with special needs) category," the official told PTI.

The total number of candidates under CWSN categories including visually impaired, dyslexics, muscular dystrophy, spastics, locomotor impairment, dwarfism and others, are 6,844 for Class 10 and 3,718 for CBSE Class 12 exams.

Postponed Exams And COVID-19

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of a slew of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. The CBSE had announced in April that it will only conduct the pending exams in 29 subjects, which are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions.

The CBSE has also decided that no pending exams will be conducted in foreign countries. The board is yet to announce an assessment scheme for the exams that are not being conducted for foreign students and children with disabilities.