CBSE To Inform Supreme Court About Decision On Remaining Exams Next Week

CBSE will come out with instructions to conduct remaining board exams after taking stock of the prevalent situation and inform Supreme Court of the same by June 23.

Education | Reported By A Vaidyanathan, Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 17, 2020 2:19 pm IST

CBSE will consider the situation and inform Supreme court on remaining exams by June 23
New Delhi:

CBSE will come out with instructions to conduct remaining board exams after taking stock of the prevalent situation and inform Supreme Court of the same by June 23.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by parents to declare CBSE class 12 results on the basis of exams which have already been conducted by the board and on the basis of internal assessment marks.

The petition also expressed concern over the safety of lakhs of students, who will be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they have to appear in the examinations while the number of cases of virus infection increases.

The petition urged the court to quash CBSE notification released on May 18 notifying schedule for exam for the remaining papers and also to put a stay on it until the plea is decided by the court.

The parents' petition said, "The said petition would also demonstrate the extent of discriminatory and arbitrariness conduct of the respondent/CBSE in issuing the notification for holding of the remaining examination and that too in the month of July, 2020 wherein as per the AIIMS data, the said COVID-19 pandemic would be at its peak."

CBSE postponed board exams which were scheduled between March 19 to March 31 due to coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown announced in its wake.

The Board later announced that it will not conduct exams for all the postponed papers but only for 29 essential subjects necessary for admission to the next level.

The papers for which exams need to be conducted include subjects in which CBSE has already conducted exams but students from North-East Delhi could not appear due to the violence in the district.

