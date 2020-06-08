CBSE has allowed change in exam centres

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), responding to a set of frequently asked questions, reiterated that students who had shifted districts amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be allowed to change their exam centres. The FAQ replies follow a notification from June 2 in which the board announced its policy on changing exam centres for pending CBSE board exams. The board also said that students cannot apply for a change of exam centre within the same district. CBSE has also considered the national capital territory of Delhi as one district so students would not be allowed to change centres inside the region.

The CBSE had postponed the remaining Class 10 and Class 12 examinations due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. These exams will now be held between July 1 and July 15. In a notification released on June 2, CBSE had said that “examination will now be conducted in the respective schools of the candidate and not in the examination centre already allotted”.

CBSE Exam Centres

The CBSE’s list of responses says: “CBSE will allow change of examination centre in respect of candidates who have shifted and are residing in some other district in the country than the place of their school.”

Students who can apply for change in exam centres are those students who were either residing in hostels, or were sponsored by the state governments or had to shift districts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the board clarified.

The board also said that change in examination centre will only be allowed for students who had shifted to districts in which there are CBSE affiliated schools.

CBSE has no affiliated schools in 17 districts of India, including South Salmara in Assam; Chota Udaipur and Gir Somnath in Gujarat; Bandipora, Rumban, and Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir; Kamjong, Noney, Pherzawl and Thengnoupal in Manipur; North Garo Hills, South West Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya; Hnahthial and Saitual in Mizoram; Noklak in Nagaland; and Thirupattur in Tamil Nadu.