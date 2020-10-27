CBSE Exam Registration 2021: Submit Applications Forms Of Class 10, 12 Private Students At Cbse.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE exam 2021 registration forms for Class 10 and Class 12 private students. The application form of CBSE Classes 10 and 12 can be submitted at the official website- cbse.nic.in. It is mandatory for the candidates to pay requisite fees in online mode while filling CBSE exam application form 2021.

Students must fill and submit the CBSE examination form 2021 for class 10 and 12 by November 11, 2020. Students will be required to pay a late fee for the submission of CBSE application form 2021 till November 21.

Along with the main examinations in the month of February and March, CBSE is also holding the examinations for the following categories:

1. Candidates who have been declared essential repeat in 2020.

2. Candidates who have been placed in compartment in main–2020 examinations.

3. Candidates who have been placed in compartment in September 2020.

4. Candidates who have been declared fail in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019.

5. Pass out candidates of 2020 who wish to appear for improving their performance in one or more subjects.

6. Pass out candidates of 2015 or after who wish to appear in an additional subject.

7. Women candidate who is a bonafide resident of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and has attained the age for appearing in Class 10.

8. Physically Handicapped candidates who are a bonafide resident of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and has attained the age for appearing in Class 10 on producing reasonable evidence of having difficulty to attend normal institutions.

“Accordingly, the online submission of the form by the candidates placed in the above categories for the examination scheduled in 2021 will be starting from October 10, 2020. The link for the application is http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/private/index.html,” reads the official notification.