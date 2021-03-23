  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Exam Centre Change: Students Can Send Requests To Schools By March 25

CBSE Exam Centre Change: Students Can Send Requests To Schools By March 25

CBSE 2021: Students of Classes 10 and 12 who wish to change their examination centres will be required to send a request to the respective schools by March 25.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 23, 2021 3:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Allows Students To Change Centres For 2021 Board Exams
CBSE Revises Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet Revised: Maths, Science, Other Exams Rescheduled
No Further Reduction In CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus: Official
Registration For CBSE Class 10, 12 Private Candidates Ends Today
CBSE Begins Registration For Class 10, 12 Private Candidates; Details Here
CBSE Exam Centre Change: Students Can Send Requests To Schools By March 25
CBSE Classes 10, 12 students can request for change of exam centre by March 25
New Delhi:

The candidates who will appear for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 exams can change their exam centres by March 25, an official notification issued on March 16 reads. Students of Classes 10 and 12 who wish to change their examination centres will be required to send a request to the respective school. The schools will upload the status of centre change requests made by students on the CBSE website by March 31.

Students can opt to take the practical and theory exams from a different centre or a different city.

The decision to allow the candidates to send requests for change of exam centres has been made keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “.. because of COVID pandemic, some students of Class 10, Class 12 along with their families have shifted to some other city or country and therefore, they are unable to appear for the practical examination or theory examination from the examination centre from where the students are registered for board examinations,” CBSE in a statement said.

Students who want to change board exam centres, however, should have been issued roll numbers by the CBSE. Students will have to request the school they are currently registered with for changing practical or theory exam centre, or both. For students changing both the theory and practical exam centres, both will be changed to one city only. CBSE will not allot different cities for practical and theory exams.

Once schools submit the requests made by students, no change in the exam centre, city or country will be allowed, the board said.

For students suffering from COVID-19 infection and unable to take the practical exams, schools will also be able to make requests for change of city.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra To Hold Special Exams For Students Who Miss Boards Due To COVID
Maharashtra To Hold Special Exams For Students Who Miss Boards Due To COVID
Opinion: How Do We Equip Our Future Workforce?
Opinion: How Do We Equip Our Future Workforce?
GetCETgo: Students Can Avail Karnataka's NEET, JEE Crash Course At Less Than Rs 40
GetCETgo: Students Can Avail Karnataka's NEET, JEE Crash Course At Less Than Rs 40
DUTA Protests At Vice Chancellor Office Against 'Pattern Of Assistance'; To Continue DU Shut Down
DUTA Protests At Vice Chancellor Office Against 'Pattern Of Assistance'; To Continue DU Shut Down
Manipur Class 12 Board Exams From May 5; Here’s Detailed Date Sheet
Manipur Class 12 Board Exams From May 5; Here’s Detailed Date Sheet
.......................... Advertisement ..........................