CBSE Exam Centre Change: Students Can Send Requests To Schools By March 25

CBSE Classes 10, 12 students can request for change of exam centre by March 25

The candidates who will appear for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 exams can change their exam centres by March 25, an official notification issued on March 16 reads. Students of Classes 10 and 12 who wish to change their examination centres will be required to send a request to the respective school. The schools will upload the status of centre change requests made by students on the CBSE website by March 31.

Students can opt to take the practical and theory exams from a different centre or a different city.

The decision to allow the candidates to send requests for change of exam centres has been made keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “.. because of COVID pandemic, some students of Class 10, Class 12 along with their families have shifted to some other city or country and therefore, they are unable to appear for the practical examination or theory examination from the examination centre from where the students are registered for board examinations,” CBSE in a statement said.

Students who want to change board exam centres, however, should have been issued roll numbers by the CBSE. Students will have to request the school they are currently registered with for changing practical or theory exam centre, or both. For students changing both the theory and practical exam centres, both will be changed to one city only. CBSE will not allot different cities for practical and theory exams.

Once schools submit the requests made by students, no change in the exam centre, city or country will be allowed, the board said.

For students suffering from COVID-19 infection and unable to take the practical exams, schools will also be able to make requests for change of city.