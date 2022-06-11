  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Exam 2022-23: Board Asks Schools To Submit List Of Candidates

CBSE Exam 2022-23: Board Asks Schools To Submit List Of Candidates

CBSE Board Exams 2022-23: The data collection for eligible candidates through LOC, according to a CBSE notification issued today, will begin from June 16.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 11, 2022 6:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 12 History Paper "Easy"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions
CBSE 12th Maths Paper Analysis 2022: 'Easy, Balanced Paper'; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2022 Today; Check Paper Pattern
CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2022: Check Term 2 12th Maths Sample Paper, Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam 2022: "Easy To Moderate Level Paper"; Check Students, Teachers' Review
UPMSP, CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: RBSE 12th Commerce, Science Results Tomorrow
CBSE Exam 2022-23: Board Asks Schools To Submit List Of Candidates
CBSE board exams 2022-23: Schools asked to submit list of candidates
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools affiliated to it to submit list of candidates (LOC) for Class 10, 12 board exams for the 2022-23 session. The data collection for eligible candidates through LOC, according to a CBSE notification issued today, will begin from June 16. Schools will be required to submit LOC through the e-pariksha link provided on the CBSE official website - cbse.gov.in. The last date to submit LOC is August 31 without late fee.

Latest:  Boost your preparation for BITSAT,VITEEE, AEEE & state level exams with Eng. Prep. Combo Click Here

Take Advantage of : Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in CBSE Board Exams 2022 . Download Now.

Latest: Last Minute Board Exams Revision/Study Tips that Actually Works, Get it Here

Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

“Only those students shall be allowed to appear for Class 10 and Class 12 board’s examination in session 2022-23, whose names would be submitted through the online process of submission of LOC,” the CBSE notification added.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Schools should ensure that students sponsored are their own regular and bonafide students only and no bonafide students’ name is left unsponsored. The board while asking the schools to submit list of students also said that students are not from any unauthorised or unaffiliated schols and are regularly attending classes in their schools.

Students listed should not be registered with any other school education board in addition to CBSE. The students listed, as per CBSE, are eligible for appearing in board’s examinations for Class 10 and Class 12. For Class 12 students, it may be specifically ensured that the students have passed their Class 10 examination from a recognised school education board only, the CBSE added.

CBSE Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) data should be submitted by schools before the deadline. Any correction or modification done by schools will be observed by the Regional Officers of CBSE, the board said.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Board dates cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches New Kendriya Vidyalaya At IIT Bhubaneswar Campus
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches New Kendriya Vidyalaya At IIT Bhubaneswar Campus
KCET 2022: Registration For Karnataka UGCET Starts Again; Apply By June 13
KCET 2022: Registration For Karnataka UGCET Starts Again; Apply By June 13
RBSE 10th Result 2022: With 99.56% In 2021; Check Pass Percentage Over Last 5 Years, Their Analysis
RBSE 10th Result 2022: With 99.56% In 2021; Check Pass Percentage Over Last 5 Years, Their Analysis
CBSE 10th Result 2022: Details On Term 2 Result Date; When Can Students Expect?
CBSE 10th Result 2022: Details On Term 2 Result Date; When Can Students Expect?
Private Schools Running On Delhi Government Land Can Submit Fee-Hike Proposals: Directorate Of Education
Private Schools Running On Delhi Government Land Can Submit Fee-Hike Proposals: Directorate Of Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................