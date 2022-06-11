CBSE Exam 2022-23: Board Asks Schools To Submit List Of Candidates

CBSE board exams 2022-23: Schools asked to submit list of candidates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools affiliated to it to submit list of candidates (LOC) for Class 10, 12 board exams for the 2022-23 session. The data collection for eligible candidates through LOC, according to a CBSE notification issued today, will begin from June 16. Schools will be required to submit LOC through the e-pariksha link provided on the CBSE official website - cbse.gov.in. The last date to submit LOC is August 31 without late fee.

“Only those students shall be allowed to appear for Class 10 and Class 12 board’s examination in session 2022-23, whose names would be submitted through the online process of submission of LOC,” the CBSE notification added.

Schools should ensure that students sponsored are their own regular and bonafide students only and no bonafide students’ name is left unsponsored. The board while asking the schools to submit list of students also said that students are not from any unauthorised or unaffiliated schols and are regularly attending classes in their schools.

Students listed should not be registered with any other school education board in addition to CBSE. The students listed, as per CBSE, are eligible for appearing in board’s examinations for Class 10 and Class 12. For Class 12 students, it may be specifically ensured that the students have passed their Class 10 examination from a recognised school education board only, the CBSE added.

CBSE Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) data should be submitted by schools before the deadline. Any correction or modification done by schools will be observed by the Regional Officers of CBSE, the board said.