CBSE Exam 2021: Board Warns Schools Against Low-Availability Of Teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on April 3 said that Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), who should teach higher classes (Classes 9 to 12) have been assigned lower classes, which have resulted in low-availability of teachers for evaluation of practicals and assessment of board exam students. CBSE said the matter will be viewed seriously and has asked schools to update names of all the teachers in the Online Affiliated Schools Information System (OASIS). “Quality teachers in sufficient quantity are required to complete both the activities qualitatively and successfully,” the board said.

If a school fails to update data on the OASIS portal, CBSE will take “necessary action” as per examination by-laws and affiliation by-laws. A personal penalty of Rs 50,000 will be imposed on the principal of that school.

Board exam results will not be declared for such schools, CBSE said in a statement.

The board has further asked schools to conduct practical examinations by examiners appointed for them. Practical exams conducted by an examiner not appointed by CBSE will be cancelled and it will be held again under CBSE’s supervision.

CBSE practical exams are scheduled from March 1 to June 11. The board had recently allowed schools to conduct practical examinations for students affected by COVID-19 later, but before June 11.

“If any candidate is absent in practical because of being COVID positive or any family member – mother, father, brother and sister, etc – is reported COVID positive, schools will conduct practical of such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the concerned regional officer but latest by June 11, 2021,” CBSE had earlier said.