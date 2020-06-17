CBSE exam 2020: Cancel remaining exams, use internal assessments for results, Manish Sisodia writes to HRD minister

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today wrote to Union education minister saying that "it would be extremely difficult to conduct" the remaining CBSE exams in the current scenario. Mr Sisodia, also holds the education portfolio, asked Human Resource Development Minister (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal `Nishank' to use the school based internal assessments which includes project work, periodic tests, and term exam for declaring the CBSE results.

Mr Sisodia had raised this issue during a video conference held by the HRD minister with the state education ministers on April 28, 2020.

“I hope you would agree with me that the board exams, particularly those of Class 12 are a high stake exam for children. Hence, subjecting them to take this exam in such an uncertain and anxiety prone situation would not be fair to them,” he wrote to Mr Nishank.

In the context of Delhi, Mr Sisodia detailed various reasons for not conducting the CBSE exams from July 1 to 15.

“During the last one week, the daily number of cases getting COVID-19 positive has been rising and the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 44,688 (as on June 16, 2020). This is likely to rise to 5.5 lakh by July 31, 2020. In such a situation, if a candidate or someone in the family tests positive, he/she will have to skip the exam causing further distress,” he wrote.

“Currently, there are 242 containment zones in Delhi which will rise further. Though, as per the current plan of CBSE, a school in this zone will not be used as exam center but there is no clarity on how a child from this zone will come out to take the exam,” he added.

At present, he also said, 251 government school buildings are being used as dry ration distribution centers, 33 schools are serving as hunger relief centers, 39 as shelter home, 10 as transit migrant camp and 10 as quarantine centers.

“These schools will not be in a position to conduct exam from July 1, 2020. Holding exams in the same building where there would be hundreds of COVID patients would be a serious risk.

“In such a situation, using school buildings between July 1-15, 2020 and ensuring that all eligible students take their exam may be extremely difficult. Therefore, I once again request you to remove any further uncertainty and declare that the exams in 29 subjects proposed to be conducted in July will not be conducted at all. For the results in these subjects, CBSE may rely upon the previous school based internal assessments which includes project work, periodic tests, term exam, etc.,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, CBSE has told the Supreme Court today that it will come out with instructions to conduct remaining board exams after taking stock of the prevalent situation and inform the Court the same by June 23.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by parents to declare CBSE class 12 results on the basis of exams which have already been conducted by the board and on the basis of internal assessment marks.