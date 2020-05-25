  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Exam 2020: Board has Identified 12,000 More Examination Centres, says HRD Minister

CBSE Exam 2020: Board has Identified 12,000 More Examination Centres, says HRD Minister

Mr Pokhriyal had earlier announced that CBSE will allow students to take exams at the schools in which they are enrolled rather than external test centres. This decision was taken in the view of the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the high number of coronavirus infections.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: May 25, 2020 9:02 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Health Minister To HRD Ministry: CBSE Exam Centres Should Follow Hygiene Protocol, Be Clean, Safe
Long Wait For Northeast Delhi Students Over As CBSE Announces Datesheet For Remaining Board Exams
Carry Sanitiser, Wear Mask: CBSE To Examinees As It Announces Date Sheet For Remaining Papers
CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet For Remaining Papers Released
CBSE To Release Datesheet For Remaining Board Exams Tomorrow
Jharkhand Board Result 2020: Evaluation of Class 10, Class 12 Answer Sheets Starts On May 28; Results In June
CBSE Exam 2020: Board has Identified 12,000 More Examination Centres, says HRD Minister
The CBSE has increased the number of examination centres
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has identified 12,000 more schools as examination centres for the pending exams, the Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. The CBSE had earlier identified 3,000 examination centres, taking the overall number of exams centres to 15,000.

Mr Pokhriyal had earlier announced that CBSE will allow students to take exams at the schools in which they are enrolled rather than external test centres. The standard practice of allotting external centres were done to minimise biases and allow external invigilators to evaluate exam papers.

This decision was taken in the view of the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the high number of coronavirus infections.

The Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, through his social media account, said: “CBSE has given students the opportunity to take the exam in their own schools. Earlier, only 3,000 examination centers were identified, but now there will be examination in about 15,000 examination centers.”

CBSE Exam 2020 Dates

The remaining CBSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held between July 1 to July 15. The exams will be held only in 29 major subjects including six exams for Class 10 students in northeast Delhi district and 12 exams for Class 12 students.

Class 10 exams are only being held for students of north east Delhi where a series of violent clashes in February had caused CBSE to postpone exams in that area.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE exam postponed CBSE 12th Board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COVID-19: Assam University Asks Students To Collect Belongings As Hostels Become Quarantine Centres
COVID-19: Assam University Asks Students To Collect Belongings As Hostels Become Quarantine Centres
Jharkhand Board Result 2020: Evaluation of Class 10, Class 12 Answer Sheets Starts On May 28; Results In June
Jharkhand Board Result 2020: Evaluation of Class 10, Class 12 Answer Sheets Starts On May 28; Results In June
NEET 2020 On July 26; Check Admit Card Updates Here
NEET 2020 On July 26; Check Admit Card Updates Here
Tripura Education Minister: Academic Session In Tripura Schools To Resume From June 15
Tripura Education Minister: Academic Session In Tripura Schools To Resume From June 15
JEE Main In July, Check Admit Card Updates Here
JEE Main In July, Check Admit Card Updates Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................