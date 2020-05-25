Image credit: Shutterstock The CBSE has increased the number of examination centres

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has identified 12,000 more schools as examination centres for the pending exams, the Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. The CBSE had earlier identified 3,000 examination centres, taking the overall number of exams centres to 15,000.

Mr Pokhriyal had earlier announced that CBSE will allow students to take exams at the schools in which they are enrolled rather than external test centres. The standard practice of allotting external centres were done to minimise biases and allow external invigilators to evaluate exam papers.

This decision was taken in the view of the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the high number of coronavirus infections.

The Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, through his social media account, said: “CBSE has given students the opportunity to take the exam in their own schools. Earlier, only 3,000 examination centers were identified, but now there will be examination in about 15,000 examination centers.”

CBSE Exam 2020 Dates

The remaining CBSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held between July 1 to July 15. The exams will be held only in 29 major subjects including six exams for Class 10 students in northeast Delhi district and 12 exams for Class 12 students.

Class 10 exams are only being held for students of north east Delhi where a series of violent clashes in February had caused CBSE to postpone exams in that area.