CBSE Directs Schools To Submit LOC Data, Complete Registrations For 2023 Board Exams On Time

CBSE Board Exams 2023

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed schools to timely submit the list of candidates (LOC) eligible to appear for Class 10, 12 board exams for the academic session 2022-23. The CBSE has notified the last date to submit LOC is August 31, 2022. Along with this, CBSE has also informed schools to complete the registrations of Class 9 and Class 11 students till September 30, 2022. These registrations are being done for the academic year 2022-23.

All the schools affiliated with CBSE can submit their LOC for Class 10, 12 students and registrations of Class 9 and 11 students online from the official website -- cbse.gov.in. Schools will be required to log in with their User ID (affiliation number), password and security pin and follow the process as instructed by the board. The process of submission of data of eligible candidates through LOC was started on June 16, 2022.

CBSE has also warned schools that no further extension of the last date will be given for registration and uploading LOC. "To ensure that preparations are made foolproof for the examinations, 2023, no extension in the last date for registration and for LOC will be made by the board," Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, said in a release. The schools are directed to complete their registration and submission of LOC without waiting for the last date.

"It would be the responsibility of the Head of the Institution to ensure that deadlines are met without fail. No request for an extension of the last date will be accepted on any account," he added.