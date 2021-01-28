CBSE To Digitalise 45-Years’ Records Of Students: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

During the live interaction with the Presidents and Secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya Schools today, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that the records of all the CBSE students who were enrolled in the last 45 years will be digitalised. Citing this move will enable the CBSE students to access the certificates online, the Education Minister said this would help the citizens enrolled after 1975 to get their CBSE certificates easily.

Mr Pokhriyal in his social media handle said: “The records of all CBSE students who enrolled in the span of the last 45 years will be digitalized. This will help citizens who enrolled after 1975 to get certificates easily.”

“CBSE will train 10 lakh teachers in the coming year to meet the goals of NEP2020,” the Education Minister added.

Mr Nishank in the live interaction also announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will publish the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets on February 2. Once released, the CBSE 2021 board exam students will be able to download CBSE Class 10 date sheet and the CBSE Class 12 date sheet from the CBSE website -- cbse.nic.in.

According to the upcoming CBSE 2021 exam dates, the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 exams will begin from May 4 to June 10, 2021. The CBSE practical exams, however, will begin on March 1 and will continue till the start of the CBSE theory exams in May. The CBSE result, as per the CBSE Board exam dates, will be declared by July 15.

Meanwhile, CBSE is also restructuring the board’s affiliation system for schools and is making the process completely digital and seeks to base it on data analytics with minimal human intervention. The new affiliation system, which will come into effect from March 1, 2021, has been restructured as per the recommendations and reforms laid down as per the new National Education Policy (NEP).