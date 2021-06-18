  • Home
CBSE Developing System For Class 12 Result, Asks Schools To Keep Data Ready

The CBSE assured it will continuously communicate with schools during the result preparation process, and establish a helpdesk to assist schools in preparation of both Class 10 and Class 12 results.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 18, 2021 9:07 pm IST

“This system will ease down the calculation work, reduce time taken and so many other hassles,” the board said (representational)
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday said it is developing a system to assist schools in preparation of Class 12 results and asked schools to keep students’ records ready. The board on Thursday announced the evaluation policy for Class 12 and said results will be declared by July 31. For Class 10 students, results are expected by July 20.

“This system will ease down the calculation work, reduce time taken and so many other hassles,” the board said in a statement.

The CBSE assured it will continuously communicate with schools during the result preparation process, and establish a helpdesk to assist schools in preparation of both Class 10 and Class 12 results.

A portal, for updating Class 10 data, will be available on June 21 and after that other modalities of the software will be provided to schools, it said.

Frequently asked questions and examples of calculations will also be provided to schools to understand the evaluation policy, it added. The board also said it will conduct a webinar shortly.

As per the CBSE Class 12 result scheme, 40 per cent weightage will be given to mid-term, unit test or pre-board of Class 12, 30 per cent to Class 11 final exams and the remaining 30 per cent will come from average theory marks of three best-performing papers in Class 10 final exams.

Some students have complained that the board should not use Class 10, Class 11 marks for result calculation but the board said only Class 12 exams can not be considered for the final result, as most of those were not held in the conventional method due to Covid-19, and do not meet the goal of “standardised assessment”.

