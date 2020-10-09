CBSE Declares Exam Result For Over 80,000 Students In 8 Days

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the board’s Class 12 compartment exam results 2020. CBSE has declared the Class 12th compartment exam results after eight days of concluding the compartment exams. Out of the total 1,16,125 students who registered for the CBSE Class 12 compartment exams, 1,05,847 appeared for the exams. The overall pass percentage of CBSE Class 12th compartment this year is 59.43 per cent.

Students who have failed in one or more subjects and whose results are declared as ‘Compartment’ in CBSE Class 12 exams were allowed to appear for the compartment exams. As many as 87,651 Class 12 students were placed in the compartment category. The CBSE compartment exams 2020 were held from September 22 in 1,234 exam centres in the country.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: How To Check Result

CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2020 is available both on DigiLocker and CBSE’s official result portal cbseresults.nic.in. To check result from digitallocker.gov.in, candidates will be required to use their roll number and admit card ID. To download Class 12 compartment result from CBSE result portal, candidates will be required to use their roll number, centre number, admit card ID and school number.

The board had declared the CBSE Class 12 results on July 13, 2020. As many as 10,59,080 have passed the exams out of the total 11,92,961 students. The pass percentage this year for CBSE Class 12 results is 88.78%.

The board is yet to announce the CBSE Class 10 compartment exam results. More than 1.5 lakh students are placed in the compartment category from CBSE Class 10 exam results this year.