CBSE Declares Class 10 Result, 91.46% Pass

CBSE has declared the Class 10 board exam result. 91.46% of the total number of students have passed the exam this year. The overall pass percentage has increased by 0.36 %. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has tweeted. Mr Pokhriyal has congratulated students, teachers and parents for the result.

Over 18 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year of which 1713121 students have passed.

Girls have performed better than boys in the CBSE Class 10 exam.



