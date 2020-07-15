CBSE Declares Class 10 Result, 91.46% Pass

CBSE has declared the Class 10 board exam result. 91.46% of the total number of students have passed the exam this year.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 12:55 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared, Direct Links Here
CBSE 10th Result 2020: CBSE Assessment Scheme Explained
CBSE Class 10 Result Today: What's Next?
CBSE: No Merit List For Class 10 Exam This Year
CBSE 10th Result 2020 Today, Check Using Cbseresults.nic.in, UMANG App
CBSE 10th Results Tomorrow; Know How To Check
CBSE Declares Class 10 Result, 91.46% Pass
CBSE result: Girls have performed better than boys in the CBSE Class 10 exam.
New Delhi:

CBSE has declared the Class 10 board exam result. 91.46% of the total number of students have passed the exam this year. The overall pass percentage has increased by 0.36 %. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has tweeted. Mr Pokhriyal has congratulated students, teachers and parents for the result.

Over 18 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year of which 1713121 students have passed.

Girls have performed better than boys in the CBSE Class 10 exam.


Click here for more Education News
cbse board exam result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th Result 2020 Released, 91.46% Pass: Live Update
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2020 Released, 91.46% Pass: Live Update
91.46 Per Cent Students Pass CBSE Class 10 Exams
91.46 Per Cent Students Pass CBSE Class 10 Exams
CBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared, Direct Links Here
CBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared, Direct Links Here
CBSE 10th Result 2020 Soon; Check Here
CBSE 10th Result 2020 Soon; Check Here
CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: Know How To Check
CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: Know How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................