CBSE: Decision on “Scrapping” Class 12 Remaining Exams By Thursday

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the Supreme Court today that discussion on scrapping the remaining Class 12 examinations is at an advanced stage and a decision will be taken by Thursday. The top court was hearing a plea by a group of parents who sought quashing of the CBSE notification for conducting the remaining Class 10 and 12 exams from July 1 to 15. The parents demanded that the students be awarded marks based on an internal assessment or in line with marks allotted for practical exams as the students could be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they appear for exams amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

Appearing for the CBSE, the Solicitor General informed the Supreme Court that the Central government would likely give its decision on conducting remaining Class 12 examinations by Thursday.

“The decision making process is at an advance stage and would finalised by Thursday,” the solicitor general appearing for the Centre and the CBSE said today.

The hearing in the case has been deferred till 2 PM Thursday.

The parents have cited that the CBSE has cancelled the examinations of Class 10 and 12 for its around 250 schools situated abroad and the board has decided to award marks on the basis of either practical exams or an internal assessment because of the pandemic.

The CBSE has decided the fresh schedule of board exams from July 1-15 to ensure that they are completed before competitive examinations. While engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains is scheduled from July 18-23, medical entrance exam NEET is to be held on July 26.

The CICSE board has already announced that class 10 and 12 students can choose to not appear for pending board exams and be marked as per their performance in pre-board exams or internal assessment.

The board had submitted the proposal before the Bombay High Court last week in response to a petition filed by a parent seeking directions to the authorities to cancel exams in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

On entrance exams like JEE Main and NEET, sources have told NDTV that it is difficult to cancel these exams as they are crucial for admission to engineering and medical courses. So, these exams will be postponed to another date. JEE Main and NEET are scheduled for July 18-23 and July 26, respectively.

Universities and schools across the country have been shut since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day.

While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.