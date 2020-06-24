CBSE Decision On Remaining Board Exams Expected By Thursday

CBSE is in advance stages of final decision for board exams

CBSE is expected to make a conclusive decision on board exams soon. CBSE's decision will also affect Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) decision on remaining board exams.

A plea was filed in Supreme Court seeking a cancellation of the remaining board exams which were rescheduled in July. Supreme Court had sought CBSE's reply and had posted the matter for hearing on June 23.

On June 23, CBSE informed Supreme Court that the discussion on scrapping the remaining board exams was at an advanced stage and the board will come to a decision soon.

"The decision making process is at an advance stage and would finalized by Thursday," the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre and the CBSE said. Supreme Court has adjourned the matter for June 25.

Press Trust of India reported that an 'expert body is in the process of taking a final decision, hopefully by Wednesday'.

CBSE, in April, had notified that it will conduct examination for only 29 remaining papers. The schedule for the remaining papers was announced in May. The decision to conduct examination while covid-19 cases continue to increase has faced protest from parents and students.

CISCE, on the other hand, announced the exam dates to be conducted in July but also provided students with the option to not appear for the exam.

On the matter of entrance exams, a source from education ministry said that it will be difficult to cancel entrance exams like JEE Main and NEET, but these may be postponed further.