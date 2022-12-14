CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Know About Competency-Based Questions; Update On Class 10, 12 Time Table

CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 expected soon

CBSE Exam 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet for 2022-23 academic session. According to the earlier announcements made by the board officials, CBSE will commence the high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) exam 2023 from February 15, onwards. The board has also notified about the revised exam pattern for CBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2023. For the first time, the CBSE board exam 2023 question papers will comprise competency-based questions in the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations.

Recommended: Unlock Your Free JEE/NEET Preparation Dashboard. Join Now!

Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

The new pattern of Class 10 and 12 question papers will include multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case based. As per the PTI inputs, Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in response to a written question in Lok Sabha said: "In the academic session 2022-23, approximately 40 per cent questions in Class 10 board examinations and approximately 30 per cent questions in Class 12 are competency based."

"In pursuance of NEP-2020, CBSE has been introducing competency-based questions in the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations to reform the pattern of examinations. These questions comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case based format," she added. The minister stated that the decision has been taken in the persuasion of the new National Education Policy, 2020. CBSE has also advised affiliated schools to follow the recommendations mentioned in the new education policy regarding the pattern of education.

Moreover, the CBSE has also announced the decision about introducing a minimum of 30 per cent competency-based questions in the form of Multiple Choice questions (MCQs), case-based questions, source-base integrated questions, etc. The board has also stated that 20 per cent of the questions will be objective type and the remaining 50 per cent will be short and long answer type questions, as per the existing pattern. Read More|| CBSE Competency-Based Questions For Class 9 To 12: All You Need To Know

The CBSE board has earlier announced that the CBSE practical exams will start on January 1, 2023, and the theory exams from February 15, 2023. The board is yet to notify the complete date sheets for the 2023 Class 10 and Class 12 theory exams. Once the CBSE date sheet will be out, candidates can download it through the official website-- cbse.nic.in.