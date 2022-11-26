CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12 Soon; Know Mathematics, Applied Mathematics Board Exam Pattern Here

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics, Applied Mathematics sample paper available at cbseacademic.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the Class 12th date sheet 2023. The board has earlier announced to commence the Class 12 annual exams from February 15 onwards, however, the complete date sheet is yet to be announced. CBSE Class 12 sample papers along with their marking scheme and paper pattern are also available on the official website-- cbseacademic.nic.in.

Recommended: Start your JEE Main Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

Students can download and practice Class 12 sample papers of their respective subjects to acquaint themselves with the latest paper pattern and to obtain good scores in board examinations. The CBSE board examination for Arts, Science and Commerce stream will consist of four compulsory papers, one optional and one additional paper. Students can choose to appear for either five papers or all six papers.

Also Read|| CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2022-2023: Expected Time Table Release Date; Official Website To Check

All those students who have opted for Mathematics (paper code- 041) as an optional or additional subject can practice the CBSE sample paper available on the website. As per the CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam pattern, there will be five sections in the question paper; A, B, C, D and E. Each section of the question paper is compulsory, while some questions will have internal choices.

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Sample Paper: Important Points

Section A will consist of 18 MCQ’s and 2 Assertion-Reason based questions of one mark each. Section B will have five very short answer (VSA)-type questions of two marks each. Section C will contain six short answer (SA)-type questions of three marks each. Section D will comprise a total of 20 marks and will have four long answer (LA)-type questions. Section E will consist 12 marks with three sources based/case based/passage based/integrated units of assessment with sub parts.

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2023: Sample Paper || Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics Sample Paper: Important Points

The students who have opted for Applied Mathematics (paper code- 241) should be aware of the board exam pattern and marking scheme in this subject. The CBSE Applied Mathematics Class 12 question paper contain five sections -- A, B, C, D and E. Each section in the question paper is compulsory. While internal choice is available in two questions in sections-- B, C, D and E.

Section A- It comprises of 20 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying one mark each. Section B- It has five very short answer-type questions carrying two marks each. Section C- This section comprises of six short answer type questions carrying three marks each. Section D- This section has four long answer type questions carrying five marks each. Section E- It has three case studies. Each case study comprises of three case-based questions, where two VSA-type questions are of one mark each and one SA-type question is of two marks.

CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics Exam 2023: Sample Paper || Marking Scheme