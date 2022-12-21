CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Board Likely To Announce Class 10, 12 Time Table Soon

CBSE will soon release the Class 10, 12 date sheets at cbse.gov.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the Class 10, 12 date sheets for 2022-23 board exams. Once released, the students can download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2023 through the official website-- cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The board will conduct the practical exams from January 1, 2023, onwards and the annual theory exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will start on February 15, 2023.

This year, the CBSE board exam 2023 will be held in a single term and not two times like last year due to COVID-19. After two years, CBSE will hold the Class 10, 12 board exams with 100 per cent syllabus. However, the CBSE board Class 10 and Class 12 question papers will have 40 per cent and 30 per cent competency-based questions, respectively. As per the Ministry of Education (MoE) release, CBSE competency-based questions will comprise of multiple formats including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based.

The cbse.nic.in website is already hosting the CBSE Class 10, 12 sample papers and marking schemes available. More than 34 lakh students have reportedly registered for the CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2023. Earlier on December 8, CBSE released the guidelines for practical examinations/internal assessments/projects for Class 10, 12 exam for 2022-23 academic session. The board issued guidelines for students, schools and regional offices for the smooth conduct of the practical examinations.

CBSE has guided students to be aware of the syllabus and the subjects in which practical examinations are to be conducted. The board has advised students to appear in the practical examinations as per schedule as no further chance will be provided to candidates for appearing in the practical exams.