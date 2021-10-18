Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE date sheet 2022: Term 1 time table for Class 10, 12 today at cbse.gov.in (representational)

CBSE Date Sheet 2022 Term 1: Date sheet of Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be released today, October 18. The time table will be available on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. For the 2021-22 batch, the CBSE is conducting Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in two terms. The first term exams will be held in November-December and term 2 exams are scheduled for March-April.

Some recent reports said term 1 board exams are likely to begin on November 15, with exams for Skills Education subjects; and exams for main subjects will begin on November 24. However, an official of the board on October 14 said nothing has been decided yet.

Later that day, the board said the time table will be available on October 18.

The board further informed it has divided Class 10 and Class 12 subjects as minor and major. First, it will conduct exams for minor subjects, followed by major subjects.

The board said this has been done to avoid learning loss of students.

CBSE board exam 2022 will be held for 189 papers and it takes around 40-45 days to hold exams for all the subjects.

“As major subjects are offered by almost all the affiliated schools, hence exams of these subjects will be conducted by fixing date sheets as done earlier. Regarding minor subjects, CBSE will make group of schools offering these subjects and thus more than one paper will be conducted by CBSE in the schools on a day,” the board recently said.

Term 1 papers will have objective-type questions and term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions.

CBSE had earlier this year announced two-term board exams so that it can have at least one board-conducted exam at the end of the academic year, which can be used for preparing results. For the 2020-21 batch of students, the board had to cancel all theory exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic and declare results on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

Many state and central boards have already decided to follow the two-term board exam model introduced by the CBSE.

Sample question papers and syllabi of the 2022 CBSE board exams are available on the CBSE academic website.