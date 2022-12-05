CBSE 2023 time table soon at cbse.gov.in

With the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announcing the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10, and Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12, exam time tables, the students taking the exams from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are asking for an update on the 2023 board exam date. The CBSE had earlier announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be held from February 15, 2023. The board is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 exam time tables soon. When announced, the students can check CBSE exam dates at cbse.gov.in.

Recommended: Unlock Your Free JEE/NEET Preparation Dashboard. Join Now!

Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

Meanwhile, the board has asked schools to make corrections in the list of candidates (LOC) data of Class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 students through its online portal-- parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Respective schools can login using their allotted user ID and password. The schools can make the corrections by tomorrow, December 6, 2022.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Fields In LOC Data That Can Be Edited

Student's name Parents or guardian name Date of birth Subject combination Subject codes

CBSE Exam Date Sheet: How To Check