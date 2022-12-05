CBSE Date Sheet 2022-23: When, Where To Check Class 10, 12 Time Tables
CBSE Class 10, 12 Dates: CBSE is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 exam time tables soon at cbse.gov.in.
With the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announcing the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10, and Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12, exam time tables, the students taking the exams from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are asking for an update on the 2023 board exam date. The CBSE had earlier announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be held from February 15, 2023. The board is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 exam time tables soon. When announced, the students can check CBSE exam dates at cbse.gov.in.
Recommended: Unlock Your Free JEE/NEET Preparation Dashboard. Join Now!
Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download
Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now
Meanwhile, the board has asked schools to make corrections in the list of candidates (LOC) data of Class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 students through its online portal-- parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Respective schools can login using their allotted user ID and password. The schools can make the corrections by tomorrow, December 6, 2022.
CBSE Board Exam 2023: Fields In LOC Data That Can Be Edited
- Student's name
- Parents or guardian name
- Date of birth
- Subject combination
- Subject codes
CBSE Exam Date Sheet: How To Check
- Visit the CBSE official website -- cbse.gov.in
- On the home page, click on the 'Main website' tab
- CBSE academic website will open
- Click on the designated link for CBSE 2023 board exam time table -- Class 10 or Class 12
- CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet will appear on the screen
- Download the CBSE date sheet PDF