CBSE Date Sheet 2021: When And Where To Check Classes 10, 12 Time Table

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exams 2021 datesheets for Classes 10 and 12 are expected to be released today around 6 pm during the live session with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

Dec 31, 2020

How to check CBSE board examination dates 2021
New Delhi:

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exams 2021 datesheets for Classes 10 and 12 are expected to be released today around 6 pm during the live session with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. The students must also check the official CBSE website cbse.nic.in for final 2021 datesheets for both theoretical and practical board examinations. The CBSE datesheets will be released online at cbse.nic.in soon after the live session.

Steps to check CBSE Classes 10, 12 datesheets

  • Visit the official website cbse.nic.in

  • There will be separate links for the Classes 10 and 12 datesheets, once the dates are announced during the discussion

  • Classes 10, 12 board exam candidates can click on those links and procure the datesheets. They can download them for future reference

  • The datesheet will also have a schedule for practical examinations

CBSE Classes 10, 12 sample papers

CBSE had already released the sample papers for both Classes 10 and 12 at its official website. Click here to download the Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers. Students can attempt these papers to prepare themselves for the actual exams in terms of question paper pattern, attempting the questions within stipulated time and getting an idea of the marking scheme.

CBSE Classes 10,12 syllabus

As per the repeated demands made by the CBSE students, Union Education Minister reduced the board examination syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 by 30 percent. The syllabus modules for both classes have been made available at cbse.nic.in. All the students were also asked to get in touch with their respective school authorities for further clarity on the syllabus.

