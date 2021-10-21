CBSE Date Sheet 2021: Board Releases Time Table For Minor Exams

CBSE Date Sheet 2021: Time table for minor exams released

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the board exam date sheet 2022 for minor subjects. Class 12 minor exams will begin from November 16 and Class 10 minor exam will commence from November 17. Students can check CBSE date sheet 2022 for Classes 10 and 12 on the official website: cbse.gov.in or through the direct links given below.

CBSE Class 10 Minor Exam Date Sheet: Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Minor Exam Date Sheet: Direct Link

CBSE had earlier this month released Class 10, 12 date sheets for major exams. The board will hold Class 12 term 1 exams December 1 to December 22. Class 10 term1 exam 2022 will commence on November 30 and will end on December 11.

CBSE Minor Exam Date Sheet: How To Check

Go to the official website--cbse.gov.in

On the appeared page, click on the 'Main website' tab

CBSE website will open

Click on the link,' Date Sheet for Minor Subjects Main Examination Term-I (2021-2022)'

CBSE class 10/12 date sheet will appear on the screen

CBSE will conduct both major and minor papers will be conducted from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Reading time this year has been increased from 15 minutes to 20 minutes.

CBSE will release the admit cards for the students shortly, keep checking the official website for all updates.

The board has stated in a communique that any information circulated on social media will not be considered. All credible information will be posted on the official website- cbse.nic.in.