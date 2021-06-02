CBSE Considering Two Options For Marking Class 12 Students: Sources

CBSE 12th result: Board is considering two options for marking Class 12 students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is working on two options for marking Class 12 students, sources told NDTV. The first option is to assess the students on the basis of their performances in Classes 10, 11 final exams and Class 12 internal exams. The other option is to give weightage to Class 10 board exam results, and internal assessments in Class 12.

The Board on June 1 cancelled the examinations for these students following a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi instructed officials to ensure that the Class 12 results are prepared in accordance with "well-defined criteria, in a fair and time-bound manner".

Students who remain dissatisfied with their Class 12 marks, and want to appear in the exam, will be given a chance to improve their scores when the situation becomes conductive, a government statement after the meeting said.

The CBSE will file its reply to the Supreme Court tomorrow, June 3. The court is hearing two petitions on the issue of Class 12 board exams. CBSE’s decision to cancel Class 12 board exams came two days ahead of the top court’s next hearing on the matter.

The centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the government will take a final decision within the next two days on whether to conduct Class 12 board exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Give us time till Thursday and the Government will come with a final decision,” Attorney General K Venugopal told a special bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari.