CBSE To Conduct Professional Development Programme For Teachers, Principals

To help teachers update their competencies and make them stress-free during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct free online training sessions for teachers from May, 2021.

Sessions in this online Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programme will focus on “various aspects of teaching-learning practices, innovative pedagogies, integration of life skills in classrooms and everyday life, integration of arts, sports and ICT in classrooms, blended learning, 21st-century skills, child psychology, cyber safety and other relevant areas”.

The Board said as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, teachers and principals should participate in at least 50 hours of CPD programme every year.

Details of the sessions will be available on the training portal of CBSE.

The CBSE said these training sessions are planned to cater the requirements of around 10 lakh teachers, based on their needs, interest, area of expertise and acquired competencies.

“It is advised that teachers should choose most appropriate sessions and not get involved in the race of online certificate collection.”

To ensure a teacher selects the most appropriate sessions, the board has made the provision that “a teacher is eligible for two free sessions per month out of all the sessions scheduled by different Centers of Excellence.”

The CBSE has asked principals of schools to analyse what training their teachers need and suggest them accordingly to enroll in the most suitable sessions.

CBSE’s New App For Students

The CBSE on May 7 announced an app ‘Dost for Life’ for the psychosocial well-being of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The app has been designed for students of Classes 9-12 and their parents, which can be used for counselling sessions from May 10 onwards.

Features of the CBSE app include counselling sessions, expert advice, suggestive course guide after Class 12, tips on mental well-being, COVID-19-related protocol and audio-visual messages.