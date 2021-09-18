  • Home
CBSE To Conduct National Achievement Survey In 733 Districts

The CBSE will conduct NAS 2021 on November 12 in sample schools to know the learning achievement level of students of class 3, 5, 8 and 10.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 18, 2021 6:33 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE to conduct NAS 2021 in November
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021, on behalf of the Education Ministry in 733 districts across the country.

NAS is a national-level large-scale assessment which provides a comprehensive and authentic database for bringing in qualitative improvement in the education system, the CBSE said.

The CBSE informed it has appointed district-level coordinators, who are authorised to appoint observers from CBSE schools -- vice-principals, PGTs, TGTs, PRTs -- for the survey.

Participating in the NAS will be academically useful, the CBSE said. Observers will get training to conduct the survey, it said.

CBSE is conducting NAS 2021 on behalf of the Education Ministry. More details are available at nas.education.gov.in.

The board has asked schools to go through the frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the website and cooperate in the survey.

