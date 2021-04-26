CBSE Competency-Based Questions For Class 9 To 12: All You Need To Know

CBSE competency-based questions; their nature and marks allotment

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will now assess the students of Class 9 to 12 on the basis of the application of concepts in “real-life or unfamiliar situations”. Called competency-based questions, the questions will include multiple-choice questions (MCQs), case-based questions and source-based integrated questions, as per the circular released on April 22. CBSE’s competency-based education project aims to replace the existing rote learning model with a competency-based framework as mentioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 over the next two-three years.

The new pattern will not be applicable for students appearing in Classes 10, 12 board exams 2021. This shall come into force from the academic session 2021-22 onwards.

The board on March 24 had also announced a competency-based assessment framework for Science, Mathematics and English. The assessment framework seeks to strengthen India’s existing school education system for the students and improve the overall learning outcomes.

Competency-Based Questions: Nature, Marks Allotment

For Class 9 and Class 10, the board has decided to introduce a minimum of 30 per cent competency-based questions in form of Multiple Choice questions (MCQs), case-based questions, source base integrated questions, etc. 20 per cent of the questions will be objective type and the remaining 50 per cent will be short and long answer type questions, as per the existing pattern.

However, for Class 11 and Class 12, there will be 20 per cent competency-based questions, 20 per cent objective type questions and the remaining 60 per cent will be short and long answer type questions.

The overall marks and duration of the CBSE board final examination will remain unchanged.

Moreover, to transform education towards an outcome-based approach and more competency-oriented, CBSE made Competency-Based Education as the annual theme of training of teachers in the session 2020-21.