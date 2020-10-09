  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Compartment Result 2020 Soon At Cbseresults.nic.in; Details Here

CBSE Compartment Result 2020 Soon At Cbseresults.nic.in; Details Here

CBSE Compartment Exam Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce Class 12 compartment result soon at cbseresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 9, 2020 1:15 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2020 To Be Declared By October 10
CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Results Declared, Direct Link Here
CBSE Class 12: Optional Exams In September; Application Open Till August 22
Delhi Girl Living In Tiny Room With Family Scores 96% In Class 12 Board Exam
CBSE Class 12 Improvement Results Released, Apply For Verification By July 24
Top Scorers Of Delhi Government Schools In Class 12 Board Meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
CBSE Compartment Result 2020 Soon At Cbseresults.nic.in; Details Here
CBSE Results 2020: CBSE Class 12 compartment result soon at cbseresults.nic.in
Image credit: cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Compartment Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the Class 12 compartment result on its official result portal, cbseresults.nic.in. The board previously informed the Supreme Court that it will announce Class 12 compartment results by October 10 and therefore, it can be expected any time soon. Once announced, candidates will be able to check CBSE compartment exam results from the official website, using their login credentials. According to official information, CBSE Compartment exam was held for 2.38 lakh Class 10 and Class 12 candidates. The exams started on September 22.

CBSE 12 Compartment Result 2020: Direct Link

The Class 12 compartment exam 2020 was conducted by the CBSE from September 22 to September 29. Over 85 thousand students have appeared in CBSE Class 12 compartment exams.

CBSE Compartment Result 2020: How To Check

  1. Once results are announced, visit the CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in.

  2. Click on the ‘CBSE 12 Compartment result 2020’ link.

  3. Key in your login details.

  4. Submit and download the results.

According to official information, nearly 1,50,198 students of Class 10 and 87,651 Class 12 students have appeared in the compartment CBSE compartment exam 2020.

The Supreme Court had previously asked the CBSE to declare compartment examination results “expeditiously” and asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to ensure that students get admission in colleges saying “these are exceptional times”.

The SC had also asked UGC and CBSE to work in tandem to ensure that the careers of over two lakh compartment students are not jeopardized.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Compartment results CBSE Compartment CBSE Compartment exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP EAMCET Result 2020 Delayed For A Day; To Be Released Tomorrow: Reports
AP EAMCET Result 2020 Delayed For A Day; To Be Released Tomorrow: Reports
DISHTAVO: Goa Chief Minister Launches Online E-Learning Platform
DISHTAVO: Goa Chief Minister Launches Online E-Learning Platform
ICAI CA Exam 2020 Postponed For Bihar Polls, By-Elections
ICAI CA Exam 2020 Postponed For Bihar Polls, By-Elections
TS EAMCET Counselling 2020 Begins At Tseamcet.nic.in, Details Here
TS EAMCET Counselling 2020 Begins At Tseamcet.nic.in, Details Here
FMGE 2020: NBE Releases Application Form For December Session; Check Details
FMGE 2020: NBE Releases Application Form For December Session; Check Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................