CBSE Compartment Result 2020 Soon At Cbseresults.nic.in; Details Here

Image credit: cbseresults.nic.in CBSE Results 2020: CBSE Class 12 compartment result soon at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Compartment Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the Class 12 compartment result on its official result portal, cbseresults.nic.in. The board previously informed the Supreme Court that it will announce Class 12 compartment results by October 10 and therefore, it can be expected any time soon. Once announced, candidates will be able to check CBSE compartment exam results from the official website, using their login credentials. According to official information, CBSE Compartment exam was held for 2.38 lakh Class 10 and Class 12 candidates. The exams started on September 22.

CBSE 12 Compartment Result 2020: Direct Link

The Class 12 compartment exam 2020 was conducted by the CBSE from September 22 to September 29. Over 85 thousand students have appeared in CBSE Class 12 compartment exams.

CBSE Compartment Result 2020: How To Check

Once results are announced, visit the CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in. Click on the ‘CBSE 12 Compartment result 2020’ link. Key in your login details. Submit and download the results.

According to official information, nearly 1,50,198 students of Class 10 and 87,651 Class 12 students have appeared in the compartment CBSE compartment exam 2020.

The Supreme Court had previously asked the CBSE to declare compartment examination results “expeditiously” and asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to ensure that students get admission in colleges saying “these are exceptional times”.

The SC had also asked UGC and CBSE to work in tandem to ensure that the careers of over two lakh compartment students are not jeopardized.