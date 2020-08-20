CBSE Compartment Exams: Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Cancel Exam For Class 10 And 12

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the cancellation of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) compartment exams for Class 10 and 12 today. The plea was filed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. A compartment exam is held for students who could not pass in one or two subjects in class 10 and 12.

A three-Judge Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna dismissed the petition. Alternatively, the petition had prayed for the declaration of the exam dates.

While rejecting the plea, the top court said that a separate substantive petition needs to be filed to assail the August 6 CBSE representation regarding compartmental exams.

The petition filed by over 800 students from across the nation had urged the Supreme Court to reconsider the decision of CBSE to hold compartment exams amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The plea mentioned that there is no update on the schedule of the compartment examination, however, several colleges have announced the examination deadlines.