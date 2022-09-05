CBSE Compartment Exams 2022 Result: Board Announces Class 10, 12 Verification, Re-Evaluation Schedule

  • Home
The board has also released a tentative schedule for the verification, revaluation, and obtaining photocopies of Class 10 and Class 12 compartmental exam 2022.

Sep 5, 2022

CBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Verification, Re-Evaluation Schedule
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the result for the Class 10 and 12 compartment exams anytime soon. After the declaration of the compartmental examination result, CBSE will be providing the facilities for verification of marks and revaluation of answers. The board will also facilitate obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer books of Class 10 and Class 12 compartmental exam 2022.

The board has also released a tentative schedule for the verification, revaluation, and obtaining photocopies of Class 10 and Class 12 compartmental exam 2022. The final schedule will be out once the result will be declared. Students can check and download their Class 10, and 12 compartment exam results on the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Compartment Exams Result 2022: Verification, Re-Evaluation Schedule

Events

Tentative Schedule

Total Days

Verification Of Marks

From the 2nd day from the date of declaration of result to the 3rd day of declaration of result

2

Obtaining Scanned Photocopy Of The Evaluated Answer Books

From the 8th day from the date of declaration of result to the 8th day from the date of declaration of result

1

Revaluation Of Answers

From the 13th day from the date of declaration of result to the 13th day from the date of declaration of result

1


