CBSE Compartment Exams 2020: Supreme Court Directs CBSE To File Reply By September 7

The Supreme Court of India directed the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, to file an affidavit on students' plea seeking cancellation of Compartment exams. The exams are scheduled to be conducted in the last week of September. The top court has also sought an explanation from CBSE regarding holding the exams amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The petition challenges the notification on the grounds that holding of these exams would be detrimental to the health of the students.

The bench of the top court has dismissed the hearing on Friday and will be gathering on September 10 to continue hearing the case. The petition was being heard by the three-judge bench of Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

The petitioner argued, " The students will ultimately come in the category of failed students since exams will not be able to be conducted by September and the students will not be able to apply for further studies. The main grievance in the matter is that the main exam and the CBSE have not yet asserted why the compartment exam cannot be cancelled."

It has also been pointed out by the petitioners that the, "Admissions in Universities will close by the time the exams are conducted."

Advocate Rupesh Kumar, arguing in favour of CBSE, said, "We have increased the centres for compartment exams to 1278. We have taken a decision that in a class where 40 students could sit, now only 12 will sit. We are taking all precautions."

