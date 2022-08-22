CBSE Compartment Exam Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Admit Card Details

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Compartment Exam Tomorrow

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CBSE compartmental exam for Class 10 and Class 12 from tomorrow. The CBSE compartment exam 2022 for Class 10 will be held from August 23 to 29 and for Class 12 on August 23. The students who will be appearing at the compartment examination can download the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card from the official website– cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

Students can collect the CBSE compartment exam 2022 admit card from their respective schools as only the school authority can download the admit card from the official website.

To download the CBSE compartmental exam 2022 admit card the school authority needs to visit the official website of CBSE and then from the homepage click on the “Pariksha Sangam Portal”. After that from the page that appears click on “Schools” and go to ‘Pre-Exam Activities’. And then click on the link ‘Admit Card, Centre Material for Comptt Exam 2022’. Enter the user ID and password. Finally, download the CBSE compartmental exam admit card 2022 and take printouts for further reference.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Guidelines