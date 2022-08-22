  • Home
CBSE Compartment Exam Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Admit Card Details

The CBSE compartment exam 2022 for Class 10 will be held from August 23 to 29 and for Class 12 on August 23.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 22, 2022 5:14 pm IST

CBSE Compartment Exam Tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CBSE compartmental exam for Class 10 and Class 12 from tomorrow. The CBSE compartment exam 2022 for Class 10 will be held from August 23 to 29 and for Class 12 on August 23. The students who will be appearing at the compartment examination can download the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card from the official website– cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

Students can collect the CBSE compartment exam 2022 admit card from their respective schools as only the school authority can download the admit card from the official website.

To download the CBSE compartmental exam 2022 admit card the school authority needs to visit the official website of CBSE and then from the homepage click on the “Pariksha Sangam Portal”. After that from the page that appears click on “Schools” and go to ‘Pre-Exam Activities’. And then click on the link ‘Admit Card, Centre Material for Comptt Exam 2022’. Enter the user ID and password. Finally, download the CBSE compartmental exam admit card 2022 and take printouts for further reference.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Guidelines

  • Reach the exam centre one hour before the reporting time to avoid any kind of rush.

  • Candidates should wear a face mask at the examination hall.

  • Carry the CBSE Compartmental Exam admit card, without which students will not be able to enter the exam hall.

  • Candidates are allowed to carry a hand sanitiser and transparent water bottle to the exam hall.

  • Follow all instructions written on the admit card.

  • 15 minutes will be given to the students to go through the question paper properly.

