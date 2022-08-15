CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Preparation Tips, Guidelines For Candidates

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Compartment Exam Preparation Tips and Guidelines For Candidates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card for regular students today, August 15. The CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 for Class 10 will be held from August 23 to 29 and for Class 12 on August 23. The students will be able to improve their performance in one subject through the CBSE compartment examinations.

According to CBSE, students who were offered six or more subjects and did not pass any of the five subjects would be permitted to sit in the compartment exam to improve their score in the failed subject. To clear the CBSE Compartmental Exam 2022 students can check the preparation tips listed below.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Preparation Tips

Solve the CBSE Board Exam 2022 question paper again. Check the questions which you think you might have made a wrong attempt.

Make a list of the challenging topics and devise a method for learning them thoroughly. Clear your doubts, and practise them on regular basis.

Keep your planning on track and always motivate yourself. Take into account the compartment exam as a second chance to do effectively.

Maintain consistency in your learning and revisions, even if it seems that you have covered all of the topics.

Have proper sleep and take your meals timely. Do not overthink as it will affect your mental health.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Exam Day Guidelines