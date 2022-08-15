  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Preparation Tips, Guidelines For Candidates

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Preparation Tips, Guidelines For Candidates

The CBSE Compartmental Exam for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held from August 23. Follow these preparation tips to clear the examination.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 15, 2022 5:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link To Download
CBSE Extends Relaxation, Allows Maths In Class 11 For Students Who Passed 10th With Basic Maths
CBSE Compartment Exam Date Sheet Out For Class 10, 12; Complete Schedule Here
CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: 30-70 Per Cent Weightage In Term 1, Term 2 Explained
CBSE Result 2022: Board Announces Class 10, 12 Term 2 Verification, Revaluation Application Dates
CBSE Board Exams Being Split In Two Terms Reason Behind Improved Results: Schools
CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Preparation Tips, Guidelines For Candidates
CBSE Compartment Exam Preparation Tips and Guidelines For Candidates
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card for regular students today, August 15. The CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 for Class 10 will be held from August 23 to 29 and for Class 12 on August 23. The students will be able to improve their performance in one subject through the CBSE compartment examinations.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here
Admission Alert: Apply to Top Universities with your Class 12 Score. Click Here

According to CBSE, students who were offered six or more subjects and did not pass any of the five subjects would be permitted to sit in the compartment exam to improve their score in the failed subject. To clear the CBSE Compartmental Exam 2022 students can check the preparation tips listed below.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Preparation Tips

  • Solve the CBSE Board Exam 2022 question paper again. Check the questions which you think you might have made a wrong attempt.

  • Make a list of the challenging topics and devise a method for learning them thoroughly. Clear your doubts, and practise them on regular basis.

  • Keep your planning on track and always motivate yourself. Take into account the compartment exam as a second chance to do effectively.

  • Maintain consistency in your learning and revisions, even if it seems that you have covered all of the topics.

  • Have proper sleep and take your meals timely. Do not overthink as it will affect your mental health.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

  • Reach the exam centre one hour before the reporting time.

  • It is compulsory to carry the CBSE Compartmental Exam admit card, without which students will not be able to enter the exam hall.

  • The candidates should follow all instructions written on the admit card.

  • 15 minutes will be given to the students to read the question paper properly.

  • It is mandatory for candidates to wear a face mask.

  • The candidates are allowed to carry a personal hand sanitiser and transparent water bottle.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Compartment exam cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET UG 2022 Result When? Check Release Date And Time
CUET UG 2022 Result When? Check Release Date And Time
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Details On Normalisation Process, Documents Required
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Details On Normalisation Process, Documents Required
JEE Main 2022: Know JoSAA Counselling Process, Documents Required
JEE Main 2022: Know JoSAA Counselling Process, Documents Required
CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link To Download
CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link To Download
How Is 75th Independence Day Celebrated Across Schools And Colleges In India
How Is 75th Independence Day Celebrated Across Schools And Colleges In India
.......................... Advertisement ..........................