CBSE Compartment Exam Date Sheet Out For Class 10, 12; Complete Schedule Here

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam datesheets out

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exam date sheets. The CBSE compartment exam 2022 will be held from August 23. The Class 10 CBSE compartment exam 2022 will get over on August 29, while the Class 12 compartment exam will be held on a single day -- August 23. The CBSE 10th and 12th compartment exams will be held on the syllabus f term 2 exams.

The CBSE compartment examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres in offline mode by following all Covid protocols which include covering nose and mouth with masks, using hand sanitizers, following social distancing and also following all instructions given on CBSE admit card.

Class 10 CBSE Compartment Exam Datesheet: Direct Link

Class 12 CBSE Compartment Exam Datesheet: Direct Link

The CBSE board Class 10th and Class 12th result was declared on July 22. The pass percentage in CBSE result 2022 has been recorded as 94.40 per cent for CBSE Class 10 result and 92.71 per cent for Class 12.

Through the CBSE compartment exams, students will be allowed to improve the performance in one subject. The students offered six or more subjects and were not able to pass in any of the five subjects, CBSE added, will also be allowed to take the Compartment exam to improve the performance in the failed subject.