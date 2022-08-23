CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Begins Today; Key Points For Students

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam begins today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams today, August 23. The Class 10 CBSE compartment exam 2022 will get over on August 29 and Class 12 compartment exam will be held on one day. The CBSE compartment exam 2022 will be held for a duration of two hours from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The Class 10 students will appear for the CBSE compartment Mathematics Basic and Mathematics Standard papers today.

The CBSE compartment theory and practical examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres in offline mode by following all Covid protocols which include covering nose, mouth with mask, using hand sanitizers, following social distancing and also following all instructions given on CBSE admit card. The CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam admit cards have been made available on the Pariksha Sangam portal of the cbse.gov.in website.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Key Points

Carrying the CBSE compartment admit card 2022 to the exam centre is mandatory.

Electronic devices like calculators, mobile phones will not allowed inside the examination centre.

Students must reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the start of the CBSE compartment exam 2022.

Students will get 15 minutes to read the question paper. Read the paper carefully and answer the questions to the point.

Students caught using any unfair means during the examination will be debarred from giving the exam.

The CBSE board Class 10th and Class 12th result were declared on July 22. The pass percentage in CBSE result 2022 has been recorded as 94.40 per cent for CBSE Class 10 result and 92.71 per cent for Class 12.