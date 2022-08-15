  • Home
CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link To Download

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card: The CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 for Class 10 will be held from August 23 to 29 and for Class 12 on August 23.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 15, 2022 2:56 pm IST
CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link To Download
CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022 will commence from August 23
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card for the regular candidates today, August 15. The candidates can check and download the CBSE compartment exam 2022 admit card for Class 10 and Class 12 on the official websites – cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. The CBSE admit card for the private candidates will be released soon.

The CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 for Class 10 will be held from August 23 to 29 and for Class 12 on August 23. The CBSE Compartment Exam will be held on the basis of the term 2 exam syllabus. The compartment examination will be conducted at various exam centres across the country in offline mode.

The CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card for Class 10 and Class 12 can only be downloaded by the school authority. The students can collect the Compartment Exam 2022 admit cards from their respective schools.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website – cbse.gov.in

  2. Click on the the “Pariksha Sangam Portal”.

  3. Then click on “Schools” and go to ‘Pre-Exam Activities’.

  4. Click on the link ‘Admit Card, Centre Material for Comptt Exam 2022’

  5. Enter the user ID and password.

  6. Download the admit cards and take printouts.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card Direct Link

CBSE Compartment exam cbse board exam 2022
