UGC And CBSE Chairpersons Asked To Coordinate On Compartment Exam Result Dates: Education Minister

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has asked the Chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to have a "coordinating meeting" regarding the date of CBSE Compartment result.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 22, 2020 7:46 pm IST

Image credit: Twitter-- @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has asked the Chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to have a "coordinating meeting" regarding the date of CBSE Compartment result. Earlier today, the Supreme Court of India directed CBSE to announce compartment examination result at the earliest. The court has also directed the UGC to ensure that compartment students get admission to colleges.

“Chairman @ugc_india & Chairman @cbseindia29 have been directed to have a coordination meeting regarding the dates for the release of results of CBSE compartment exams in view of a pending case regarding the CBSE compartment exams in the Hon'ble Supreme Court,” Mr Pokhriyal said on social media.


The top court had earlier asked the UGC not to declare the academic calendar till September 24. However, the Education Minister released the revised academic calendar today according to which, admission to first-year undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the session 2020-21 will be completed by the end of October 2020.The new academic session will commence tentatively from November 1, 2020, for first-year students.

CBSE Compertment exams, for over 2 lakh students of Class 10 and Class 12 started today, following strict health instructions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

