CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 From Today; Class 10, 12 Students To Write Exam Amid COVID-19

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, Class 10 and 12 compartment exam 2020 will begin from today, i.e. September 22, 2020. As per to official notification released on the website, nearly 1,50,198 students of Class 10 and 87,651 Class 12 students will be appearing in the compartment CBSE compartment exam 2020. The date sheet for the CBSE compartment exam and admit card have been released on the official website - cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 Admit Card Released @ Cbse.nic.in, Direct Link Here

The CBSE class 10 compartment exams are scheduled to be held on September 22, 23, 25, 26, and 28, and the CBSE class 12 compartment exam will be held on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, and 29.

CBSE is conducting the compartment examination for students (class 10, 12) who have failed in one or more subjects. The results of these students have been declared as ‘Compartment’ in CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 exams.

The CBSE Class 10 result was announced on July 15. The pass percentage is 91.46%. CBSE Class 12 results have been released by the board on July 13, 2020. Nearly 10,59,080 have cleared the exams. A total of 11,92,961 students have appeared in the examination. This year, the pass percentage for CBSE Class 12 results is 88.78%.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Exam Day Instructions And Guidelines

CBSE compartment exam will be conducted amid COVID-19 pandemic following strict health protocols.